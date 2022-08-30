AIMA MAT 2022 Admit Card For PBT Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

AIMA MAT Admit Card 2022: The AIMA MAT 2022 Admit Card for the Management Aptitude Test has been finally released by the All India Management Association. Candidates can download the hall ticket by visiting the official website of AIMA MAT - mat.aima.in. According to the schedule, the pap examination will be held on September 4, 2022. All those candidates who have registered for AIMA MAT 2022 can now download their admit cards by visiting the official website. In order to download the admit card, candidates are required to enter their email ID, password, and date of birth on the official website.

AIMA MAT 2022 Admit Card for PBT: Here's how to download hall tickets

Step 1: To download the admit card, candidates are required to visit the official site of AIMA MAT on mat.aima.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the option that says, AIMA MAT 2022 Admit Card for PBT Link is available on the home page.

Step 3: Now, candidates need to enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Automatically, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates then need to check the admission card and download the page.

Step 6: Make a hard copy of the document for future reference.

Here's the direct link to download the AIMS MAT 2022 Admit Card - CLICK HERE

Details On MAT Admit Card 2022

Name of the candidate

Date of birth

Registration number

Photograph and signature

Exam date, centre and test timing

Exam day guidelines

More Information

The CBT examination will be held on September 18 and the admit card will be available for the candidates on September 13, 2022. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website of AIMA MAT for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Unsplash/Representative