AIMA MAT 2022: Deadline To Register Ends Today, Here's Direct Link To Apply

AIMA MAT 2022 Registration: The deadline to apply for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) conducted by the All India Management Association (AIMA) is scheduled to end on Monday, February 28, 2022. Those candidates who are interested but have not applied yet should make sure to do it by then. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1650 for registration. In order to register, they will have to go to the official website mat.aima.in and follow the steps mentioned below.
AIMS MAT 2022: Check important dates here
- Registration is scheduled to end on Monday, February 28, 2022
- As per the schedule released, eligible and registered candidates will have to take the written exam on March 6, 2022
- The admit card for the MAT 2022 examination is scheduled to be released March 2, 2022. Candidates should know that it will be mandatory to carry the printout of hall ticket to the exam hall.
AIMA MAT 2022: Follow these steps for registration
- Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website at mat.aima.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘Fresh Candidate’ option to create login
- Post being redirected to the login page, candiadtes should key in all the required details and look for OTP on registered mobile number or email
- Post logging in, candidates should enter candidate’s academic details, select exam mode, test city choices, payment mode and process the payment by clicking on “Save & Next” button
- Upload all the required documents and pay the fee
- Submit the form and take a screenshot or printout of the confirmation page