AIMA MAT 2022: Deadline To Register Ends Today, Here's Direct Link To Apply

AIMA MAT 2022 Registration: The deadline to apply for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) conducted by the All India Management Association (AIMA) is scheduled to end on Monday, February 28, 2022. Those candidates who are interested but have not applied yet should make sure to do it by then. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1650 for registration. In order to register, they will have to go to the official website mat.aima.in and follow the steps mentioned below.

Here is the direct link to apply

AIMS MAT 2022: Check important dates here

Registration is scheduled to end on Monday, February 28, 2022

As per the schedule released, eligible and registered candidates will have to take the written exam on March 6, 2022

The admit card for the MAT 2022 examination is scheduled to be released March 2, 2022. Candidates should know that it will be mandatory to carry the printout of hall ticket to the exam hall.

AIMA MAT 2022: Follow these steps for registration