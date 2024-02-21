Advertisement

As the deadline for registration approaches, the All India Management Association (AIMA) will conclude the registration process for the AIMA MAT IBT 2024 on February 21, 2024. Candidates aspiring to take the Internet-Based Test of the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) can access the direct registration link on the official website of AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in.

Candidates are advised to complete their AIMA MAT IBT 2024 registration before the closing date to avoid any last-minute hassles. The registration link is available on the home page of the AIMA MAT website.

AIMA MAT Registration 2024 Dates

AIMA MAT IBT 2024 Registration Deadline: February 21, 2024

AIMA MAT IBT Admit Card Release: February 22, 2024

AIMA MAT IBT Exam Date: February 24, 2024

How to apply for AIMA MAT IBT 2024

To apply for the AIMA MAT IBT 2024, candidates can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website of AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in. Click on the AIMA MAT 2024 registration link available on the home page. Register on the new page by providing necessary details. Login to the account using the credentials. Fill the application form and complete the payment of the application fees. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

The application fee for the Remote Proctored Internet Based Test (IBT), Paper Based Test (PBT), or Computer Based Test (CBT) is ₹2100/-. For candidates opting for Double IBT + IBT, PBT + IBT, PBT + CBT, or CBT + IBT, the application fee is ₹3300/-. The payment can be made through credit card, debit card (ATM card), or net banking only.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of AIMA for more details and to ensure they meet all the necessary requirements before completing the registration process. Don't miss the opportunity to register for the AIMA MAT IBT 2024, a crucial step towards pursuing management education.