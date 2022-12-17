AIMA MAT IBT 2022 Registration Date Extended Till Dec 21; Check Steps To Apply

AIMA MAT IBT 2022: The registration deadline for AIMA MAT IBT 2022 has been extended by the All India Management Association. All those candidates who want to apply for the MAT as a remote-proctored, internet-based test can do so until December 21, 2022. The examination will take place in two shifts: the first from 10 am to 12.30 pm, and the second from 4 pm to 6.30 pm.

Applicants can complete the application process by visiting the official site of AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in. It is to be noted that the admit card will be released on December 22, 2022, and the IBT examination is scheduled to be held on December 24, 2022. According to reports, around 20000 candidates are expected to apply for AIMA Management Aptitude Test. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for AIMA Entrance Test 2022.

Examination fees

The examination fee is Rs 1850 for all candidates.

AIMA MAT IBT 2022: Here's how to check

Step 1: In order to apply for the AIMS MAT IBT, candidates must visit the official site of the AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the AIMA MAT IBT 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates must then enter their login or registration information.

Step 4: Complete the application form and pay the application fees.

Step 5: Then, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 6: Save and download the page, and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

AIMA MAT IBT 2022: Documents required

Admit card: Two printouts

Identity proof: Any of the following documents (in original): voter ID, Aadhaar card, election ID card, passport, driving license, and PAN card.

Proof of name change (if any): If the candidate's name has changed.

Caste certificate (if applicable): In case, candidates belong to the SC, ST, or OBC category.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)