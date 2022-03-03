AIMA MAT PBT Admit Card 2022 For March 6 Exam Out, Here's Direct Link To Download

AIMA MAT PBT Admit card 2022: All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the MAT admit cards for Paper Based Test (PBT) which will be conducted on March 6, 2022. AIMA MAT admit card 2022 has been released on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Candidates who got themselves registered to take the exam can now download their hall tickets. It can be downloaded from the official website mat.aima.in by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to download call letters has also been attached.

AIMA MAT PBT 2022: Check important dates here

AIMA MAT Admit Card 2022 has been released on March 2, 2022

The examination of AIMA MAT 2021 will be conducted on March 6, 2022

The AIMA MAT Computer Based Test (CBT) will be conducted on March 13, 2022

Admit cards for the CBT will be available from March 9, 2022

Here is how to download admit card for AIMA MAT

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of AIMA MAT https://mat.aima.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on AIMA MAT PBT admit card link

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to feed in login details like email address and password and then click on submit

Step 4: Post submitting the required details, admit card will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Candidates should download the same and go through the details and instructions mentioned on it

Step 6: Candidates should make sure to take its printout so as to carry the same to exam hall

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets. Click here