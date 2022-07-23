AIMS ATMA Admit Card 2022 Released For July 24 Exam, Here's How To Download

AIMS ATMA admit card 2022: The Association of Indian Management Schools has released the admit cards for ATMA 2022. The ATMA admit card 2022 has been released on the official website atmaaims.com. All those registered candidates who will be taking the AIMS Test for Management Admissions, ATMA, can download their hall ticket now. In order to access the same, they should be ready with their registration number and password. The official website on which hall tickets have been released is atamaims.com.

The admit card has important details including the name of the candidate, roll number, exam date and time, centre location, and instructions. The ATMA exam for the July session will be held on July 24, 2022. The exam will be conducted in a single shift between 2 pm and 5 pm. The exam will be conducted in centre-based online mode. The result for the exam is scheduled to be out on July 29, 2022. The AIMS Test for Management Admissions will be held online by the Association of Indian Management Schools.

Candidates should know that it is compulsory to carry the admit card to the exam hall. Along with this, candidates will have to carry valid photo ID proof. ATMA is an all India level entrance exam, conducted by Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) to admit candidates in MBA or PGDM courses offered by participating Business Schools.

AIMS ATMA admit card 2022: Here's how to download hall tickets