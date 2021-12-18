AISSEE 2022 Advanced Intimation Slip With Exam City Details Out; Here's All About It

AISSEE 2022 Admit Card: National Testing Agency which is the exam conducting body of All India Sainik School Entrance Examination will be conducting AISSEE 2022 on January 9, 2022. Registered candidates who are waiting for admit cards to be out are hereby informed that the hall tickets have not been released yet. However, before releasing the hall tickets, NTA has released the advanced intimation slip for examination city for all registered candidates. Candidates can now check and download the exam city details by following the steps mentioned below. For more information, candidates can visit the official website aissee.nta.nic.in.

Candidates should know that they can check the exam city details through this advanced intimation slip. The slip also has details of timings and venue. In order to check the same, candidates should be ready with their application number and date of birth. Check official notification highlights and steps to download the advanced intimation slip here.

AISSEE 2022: Steps to download exam city slip

Registered candidates will at first have to go to the official website of All India Sainik School Entrance Examination by NTA – aissee.nta.nic.in.

On the Homepage, they should click on the link that reads, 'Advance Intimation of Exam City for AISSEE 2022.'

Candidates will then be redirected to another window where they will have to enter their required login details like application number and date of birth and click on log in

The advance intimation slip for examination city will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download and check the details mentioned there and also take its printout for reference

AISSEE 2022: Official notice highlights

The official notice on AISSEE 2022 reads, "Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates." In case of any queries, contact NTA on 011-4075 9000 or send an e-mail at aissee@nta.ac.in.