AISSEE 2022 Hall Tickets For Jan 9 Exam To Be Out Soon, Check Steps To Download

AISSEE admit card 2022: National Testing Agency, which is the exam conducting body of All India Sainik School Admission Entrance Exam is likely to release the admit cards soon. To be noted that the exact date and time of AISSEE 2022 admit card release has not been announced yet. However, it is being expected that NTA will release admit cards within two days. It will be for the AISEEE 2022 exam which is scheduled to be conducted on January 9, 2022. Candidates who got themselves registered to take the exam will be able to download admit cards once it is released on official website. Once released, hall tickets can be accessed on aissee.nta.nic.in.

AISSEE-2022 is conducted for admission to Class VI and Class IX in 33 Sainik schools across India. Admissions will be for the academic year 2022-23. Students must know that the Sainik Schools are English medium residential schools that are affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education. Students join there to get themselves prepared to join the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and other training academies for officers. The steps to download call letters have been attached below.

AISSEE 2022: Here is how to download Sainik school entrance test admit card

Registered candidates should go to the official website of AISSEE at aissee.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, they should click on the "AISSEE admit card link"

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter the login credentials like application number and password or date of birth

Post submitting the hall tickets will be displayed on screen

Candidates should go through it, download the hall tickets and take its printout for future use.

Candidates must know that the advance intimation slip has already been hosted on the official website. It informs candidates of the allotment of the exam city. Candidates are free to check/download the same using their application no. and date of birth from the website. For more details, candidates can visit the official website aissee.nta.nic.in.