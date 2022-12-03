AISSEE 2023: Registration Date Extended Till Dec 5; Check Steps To Register

AISSEE 2023: The registration date for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2023 has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA). According to the official notice, students can now complete the registration process until December 5, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the All India Sainik School Examination 2023 can do so by visiting the official website of AISSEE at aissee.nta.nic.in.

It is to be noted that the last date for candidates to pay the fee is December 5, 2022. The correction window will open on December 7 and close on December 11, 2022. Candidates will be able to make corrections in the Exam Application Form by using the correction window available on the official website. Also, candidates will be able to replace the documents already uploaded with the correct documents in case there has been an error in uploading.

Examination Fees

The examination fee for candidates belonging to general, OBC (NCL) categories and wards of defence personnel is Rs 650.

The fees for SC, ST applicants is Rs 500.

Eligibility

For admission into class 6, students should be between 10 and 12 years of age, as on March 31, 2023.

They should have been born between April 1, 2011 and March 31, 2013 (both days inclusive).

The admission process is open for the girls in class 6.

AISSEE 2023: Here's how to register

Step 1: In order to apply for the examination, candidates are required to visit the official site of AISSEE at aissee.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the AISSEE 2023 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter the login details and click on the "Submit" button.

Step 4: Finally, complete the application form and pay the application fees.

Step 5: Click on the "Submit" button.

Step 6: Candidates must then download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Finally, print a copy of the document for future reference.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative