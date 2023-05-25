Akhila, Who Lost Her Right Arm In Bus Accident Clears UPSC But Will Try Again, Here's Why

Emerging victorious in the civil service examination, Akhila B S from Thiruvananthapuram has proved that any goal in life can be achieved with hard work and determination. Akila, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram's Karette, lost her right arm in a bus accident when she was just five years old and had adapted to living with her left arm. Despite her disability, she made up to the list by securing a 760 rank.

While speaking to ANI, Akhila expressed happiness for her achievement and said this was for the first time that she secured a place on the list. Becoming an IAS officer is her dream, she said, adding that with this rank she won't get that post. "I will again prepare for the upcoming exam," she added.

"I am happy. I will make my first attempt in 2020. This is the first time I have made it to the list. My aim is to become an IAS officer, and with this rank (760), I will not be able to get that service. I will prepare for the upcoming exam," she said while speaking to ANI.

Kerala's Akhila B S who lost her right arm in a bus accident clears UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023

The daughter of a former headmaster at Cotton Hill Government Girls High School, Thiruvananthapuram, Akhila lost her right arm in a bus accident that happened on September 11, 2000. Following a year-long treatment for which Akhilla even travelled to the US and stayed there for several months, doctors finally said that she could not even have an artificial limb as she had lost the tip of her shoulder. Without wasting much time, she started to practise writing and doing daily activities with her left hand and soon mastered these skills.

With a good record in academics, Akhila pursued an integrated MA at IIT Madras, where she also excelled in badminton. Notably, Akhila cleared the Civil Service Examination on her third attempt. In the previous two attempts, she had reached the interview stage.