AKTU UPTAC Counselling Schedule out; choice filling to begin on September 15

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University has released the AKTU UPTAC Counselling 2023 schedule on its official website. As per the schedule, the choice filling and locking process will begin on September 15 for JEE Mains and NATA-qualified candidates and end on September 17, 2023. The schedule can be downloaded from the official site of AKTU UPTAC at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

UPTAC Counselling Schedule

The UG and PG programs choice filling will begin on September 16 and end on September 18, 2023. The AKTU UPTAC seat allotment result for B.Tech and B.Arch will be out on September 18 and UG and PG programs will be declared on September 19, 2023. The payment of seat confirmation will be done from September 18 to 20 for B.Tech, and B.Arch, and from September 19 to September 21 for UG and PG courses. The freezing option will be live from September 18 to September 20 for B.tech, and B.Arch and from September 19 to September 21 for UG, and PG courses.

AKTU will conduct a total of 6 rounds of counseling. The counseling will be conducted for JEE Mains: B Tech First Year Excluding Biotechnology & Agriculture, M Tech Integrated, NATA: B Arch, CUET UG: B Tech (Bio-Technology), B. Tech (Agriculture), B Des, BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, MBA (Integrated), MCA (Integrated), B Voc, B Pharmacy Lateral, B Tech Lateral, CUET PG: MBA, MCA. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AKTU.