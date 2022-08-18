All India Bar Examination 17: BCI Releases Exam Syllabus, Paper Pattern; Details Here

All India Bar Examination: The syllabus along with paper pattern for the All India Bar Examination, AIBE 17, has been released by the Bar Council of India (BCI).

As per the notice, the AIBE exam will be conducted in both pen and paper and computer-based test (online) mode this year. Check important details related to the paper format below.

All India Bar Examination 17 Syllabus

As per the syllabus released, there will be 10 questions from Constitutional Law, 8 questions from Criminal Procedure Code, Criminal Procedure Code- 10, Code of Civil Procedure- 10, Evidence Act- 10, Alternative Dispute Redressal Including Arbitration Act- 4, Family Law- 8, Public Interest Litigation- 4, Administration Law- 3, Professional Ethics and Cases of Professional Misconduct under Bar Council of India rules- 4, Company Law- 2, Environmental Law- 2, Cyber Law- 2, Labour and Industrial Law- 4, Law of Tort including Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer Protection Law- 5, Law related to Taxation- 4, Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instrument Act- 8, Land Acquisition Act- 2, Intellectual Property Laws- 2. The exam will be of 100 marks and will be held in English and 22 other regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepalese, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Bodo, Santhali, Maithili, and Dogri.

Exam Pattern

The duration of the AIBE exam will be 3 hours and 30 minutes.

Candidates with more than 80% disability will be provided extra 30 minutes to write the exam.

The examination will be held in 11 languages from which candidates will have to choose only one language.

The Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) will be asked in the examination.

The complete questions paper will be of total of 100 marks.

The question paper will comprise two parts -- Part I & Part II.

Each correct answer will consist of 1 mark. There will be no negative markings in the examination.

All India Bar Exam: AIBE invites tender from companies to conduct AIBE 17th Exam

According to official information, this year the examination will be conducted in 150 centers across 50 cities in the country, and nearly one lakh candidates are expected to appear for the AIBE Exam. Meanwhile, it is also advised that candidates must keep visiting the official website of AIBE for fresh updates and more information. Recently, the Bar Council of India has invited tenders from companies and firms with experience in holding multifarious Pan India Exams. As per the official notice, "The Bar Council of India, through its Trust-Bar Council of India, Pearl First, is inviting Tenders to empanel/engage reputed and experienced companies/firms/agency(ies) with experience in holding multifarious Pan-India Exams for the holding of the Bar Council of India’s All India Bar Examination in Centers across India," the AIBE notification mentioned.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative