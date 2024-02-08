Advertisement

Anna University will commence the registration process for TANCET 2024 on January 10, 2024. Those interested in applying for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test can complete their applications via the official TANCET website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

The registration for TANCET 2024 starts today, facilitating candidates in applying until February 7, 2024. The examination is scheduled for March 9, 2024. Specifically, the MCA course exam is slated for 10 am to 12 noon, while the MBA course exam will be held from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

TANCET eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for TANCET (Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test) typically involve educational qualifications and certain conditions. Here's a general overview:

For MCA:

Candidates should hold a Bachelor’s degree of minimum three years with mathematics at 10+2 level or at the Graduate level.

A Bachelor’s degree in BCA, B.Sc. (IT/Computer Science) with Mathematics at 10+2 level or at the Graduate level is also accepted.

For MBA:

A Bachelor's degree from a recognized institution.

The degree can be in any discipline.

Additional Requirements:

The qualifying degree should be obtained through 10+2+3/4/5 years pattern.

Candidates with Degrees obtained through Distance/Weekend mode Programs or without studying 10th Std., 12th Std./3 years Diploma are usually not eligible.

Here's a guide on how to apply for TANCET 2024:

1. Visit the official TANCET website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

2. Click on the TANCET 2024 registration link on the homepage.

3. Provide the necessary registration details and click submit.

4. Fill out the application form as prompted.

5. Complete the payment of application fees.

6. After submission, download and retain a hard copy of the form for future reference.

The application fee for general candidates is ₹1000/-, while candidates belonging to SC/SCA/ST categories in Tamil Nadu need to pay ₹500/-. Remember, the fees must be paid through online mode exclusively. For additional information, candidates can refer to the official TANCET website.