AP EAMCET 2022: Application Form Likely To Be Out Today At Sche.ap.gov.in, Check Details

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University ( JNTU Kakinada) is likely to release the AP EAMCET 2022 application form on Monday, April 11, 2022. Interested candidates should make sure to keep an eye on the official website for being updates about the form release. Once released, AP EAMCET registration form can be accessed at sche.ap.gov.in by following the steps mentioned below. The list of documents required to fill the AP EAMCET 2022 form can be checked here. Eligibility criteria and age limit details can also be checked here.

AP EAMCET 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria Details Here

Age Limit- The minimum required age to apply is 16 years. For courses like BTech (Dairy Technology, Agriculture Engineering, and FS&T), the minimum age required to apply is 17 years and the upper age limit is 22 years.

The minimum required age to apply is 16 years. For courses like BTech (Dairy Technology, Agriculture Engineering, and FS&T), the minimum age required to apply is 17 years and the upper age limit is 22 years. Domicile - The candidate must satisfy the domicile requirements of the Telangana/Andhra Pradesh state. The candidate should be of Indian nationality or Persons of Indian Origin (PIO)/Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders.

- The candidate must satisfy the domicile requirements of the Telangana/Andhra Pradesh state. The candidate should be of Indian nationality or Persons of Indian Origin (PIO)/Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders. Required Academic Qualification - The minimum required qualification is that candidate should have passed class intermediate or equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as subjects.

- The minimum required qualification is that candidate should have passed class intermediate or equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as subjects. Marks required to be selected- Candidates must secure 45% marks in the qualifying examination (40% criteria for reserved categories).

AP EAMCET 2022: List of required documents to fill the form

Aadhaar card

Ration card

EWS certificate (if necessary)

Marksheet Or hall ticket of intermediate (10+2)/equivalent

Class 10th or equivalent certificate

Birth certificate

Category certificate (if required)

Here is how to apply for AP EAMCET exam 2022