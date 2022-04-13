AP EAMCET 2022 Mock Test Released: Here's How To Attempt The Test

AP EAMCET Mock Test 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Anantapur has released the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) mock test for 2022. Candidates can download the AP EAMCET mock test by visiting the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET. Candidates are not required to enter any credentials to access the AP EAMCET Mock Test. They can simply visit the official website. Candidates must be aware that they need to solve the mock test of AP EAMCET 2022 to achieve good scores.



As per the official notice, the EAMCET 2022 admit card will be released on June 27, and the engineering exam will commence on July 4 and continue till July 8. The agriculture and pharmacy exams will be conducted on July 11 and 12, 2022. The AP EAMCET application process started on April 11 and the last date to apply is May 10, 2022. Candidates must note that the last date for submission of online applications without a late fee is May 10, and after that, they will have to pay a late fee of Rs 500 till June 22. The form correction window will remain open till June 23 and 26. This year, around 1,95,000 candidates applied for the engineering stream, and 79,500 candidates applied for the pharmacy program. A total of 1,950 candidates applied for both the engineering and pharmacy streams.

AP EAMCET 2022: Here's how to attempt the AP EAMCET 2022 Mock Test

Step 1: To appear in the mock test candidates need to visit the AP EAMCET 2022 official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.

Step 2: Then, click on the " Mock Test " tab.

" tab. Step 3: Automatically, a link to the course-specific mock test will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Access the AP EAMCET mock test link and appear for the exam.

Image: PTI/ Representative