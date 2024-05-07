Advertisement

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released the AP EAMCET 2024 Hall Ticket today, May 7, 2024. Aspiring candidates gearing up for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) can now download their admit cards from the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Here's the direct link to download AP EAMCET 2024 Hall Ticket.

The examination schedule is as follows: Agriculture and Pharmacy courses will be conducted on May 16 and 17, 2024, while the Engineering course is scheduled from May 18 to May 23, 2024.

Across all examination days, candidates will encounter two shifts: the first shift commencing from 9 am to 12 noon, followed by the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

How to download AP EAMCET Admit Card 2024

Go to the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Look for the "AP EAMCET 2024 Hall Tickets" link on the homepage. Click on the provided link to proceed. You will be directed to a login page where you need to enter your login details. After entering the required information, click on the "Submit" button. Your AP EAMCET 2024 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Verify all the details mentioned on the admit card carefully. Once confirmed, download the admit card page. It's advisable to keep a printed copy of the admit card for future reference and exam day requirements.