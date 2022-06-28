AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2022 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download Call Letters

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
AP EAMCET hall ticket 2022: JNTU Anantapur has released the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET 2022 admit card. Registered candidates who will be taking the exam can download their admit cards now. They should know that it is mandatory to carry printout of admit card to the exam hall.
In order to download AP EAMCET 2022 admit card, registered students should be ready with their application number and password. For more details related to AP EAPCET 2022, candidates can go to the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates should know that in case they fail to carry admit card to the exam hall, they will not be allowed to take the exam. The direct link to download call letters is also attached here.
AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2022 is for the exam which will be conducted between July 4 to July 8, 2022 for the Engineering students. For the Agriculture and Pharmacy students, exams will be conducted on July 11 and 12, 2022. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted between 9 am and 12 noon. The second shift will be conducted between 3 pm and 6 pm. In case of any doubts, candidates can reach e-mail ID apeapcet2022helpdesk@gmail.com and attach valid documents highlighting the issue being faced,