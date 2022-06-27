AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2022 To Be Out Today, Follow These Steps To Download Call Letters

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
AP EAMCET hall ticket 2022: JNTU Anantapur will be releasing the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET 2022 hall ticket on June 27, 2022. As of now, no official timing for releasing admit cards has been announced. Once released, the registered candidates will be able to download the same by following the steps mentioned below.
In order to download hall tickets, students should be ready with their application number and password. For more details related to AP EAPCET hall tickets, candidates can go to the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Following the past trends, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education usually releases the EAPCET hall tickets either in the second half by evening.
AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2022 which will be released today is for the exam which will be conducted between July 4 to July 8, 2022 for the Engineering students. For the Agriculture and Pharmacy students, exams will be conducted on July 11 and 12, 2022. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted between 9 am and 12 noon. The second shift will be conducted between 3 pm and 6 pm. In case of any doubts, candidates can reach e-mail ID apeapcet2022helpdesk@gmail.com and attach valid documents highlighting the issue being faced,