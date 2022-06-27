AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2022 To Be Out Today, Follow These Steps To Download Call Letters

AP EAMCET hall ticket 2022: JNTU Anantapur will be releasing the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET 2022 hall ticket on June 27, 2022. As of now, no official timing for releasing admit cards has been announced. Once released, the registered candidates will be able to download the same by following the steps mentioned below.

In order to download hall tickets, students should be ready with their application number and password. For more details related to AP EAPCET hall tickets, candidates can go to the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Following the past trends, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education usually releases the EAPCET hall tickets either in the second half by evening.

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2022: Here is how to download call letters from official websites

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test by JNTU Anantapur - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they will have to click on the link that reads, 'Download AP EAPCET hall tickets.'

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their application number and other required details

Step 4: Post submitting the details and clicking on view admit cards, it will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it, download the same and print a copy for future references

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2022 which will be released today is for the exam which will be conducted between July 4 to July 8, 2022 for the Engineering students. For the Agriculture and Pharmacy students, exams will be conducted on July 11 and 12, 2022. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted between 9 am and 12 noon. The second shift will be conducted between 3 pm and 6 pm. In case of any doubts, candidates can reach e-mail ID apeapcet2022helpdesk@gmail.com and attach valid documents highlighting the issue being faced,