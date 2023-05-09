Last Updated:

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2023 Out; Here's Direct Link To Download EAPCET Admit Card

AP EAMCET Hall ticket 2023 has been released. Here's direct link to download AP EAPCET admit card. See full details, exam dates and steps to download it here.

Nandini Verma
AP EAMCET

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE)  has released the AP EAPCET 2023 hall ticket (earlier known as EAMCET).  The Andhra Pradesh  Engineering Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2023 will begin on May 15 and end on May 19. Students can download their AP EAMCET 2021 admit card from the official website, sche.ap.gov.in.

Direct link to download AP EAPCET 2023 Hall Ticket

 

AP EAMCET 2023

AP EAMCET is also known as AP EAPCET. The exam is conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. The engineering CET will be held on May 15 to 18 while, Agriculture and Pharmacy CET are scheduled to be conducted on May 22 to 23. 

The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. The AP EAMCET 2023 is held for candidates seeking admission in engineering, agriculture, and medical courses in any of the universities/ colleges under the Andhra Pradesh government. The detailed notification was released on March 10 and can be accessed from the official website. 

How to download AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2023

  • Visit the official website- sche.ap.gov.in.
  • Go to the AP EAPCET 2023 tab
  • Click on the ‘Hall Ticket’ section that will be flashing on the homepage.
  • Key in the login credentials like Registration Number (or) Payment Reference Id, Qualifying Examination Hall Ticket No. and date of birth.
  • Your AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2023 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout.
