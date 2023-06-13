AP EAMCET Results 2023 Date And Time Announced, EAPCET Results On June 14 At 10.30 Am

AP EAMCET Result 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, AP SCHE, is all set to release the AP EAPCET 2023 result tomorrow, June 14. The result will be declared at 10.30 am in a press conference. As per the notification, the result will be announced by Education Minister. Once released, the AP EAMCET 2023 Results Manabadi can be checked on the official website - sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates must take note that they are required to enter their hall ticket number, name, and mobile number to download the EAPCET Result 2023 Rank List.

AP EAMCET Results will also be available on the manabadi portal - manabadi.co.in. This year, the entrance examination was held by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada for entry into the first year of engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses. The engineering CET was held on May 15 to 18 while Agriculture and Pharmacy CET was conducted on May 22 to 23. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the AP EAMCET Admit Card 2022.

AP EAMCET Result 2023: Here's how to download the AP EAMCET Scorecard