AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Begins, Check List Of Important Dates Here

AP EAPCET 2022: Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 counselling has been started today. The counselling has been started for the Engineering and Pharmacy courses.Interested candidates should know that the AP EAMCET counselling 2022 phase 1 registration and fee payment will continue till August 30, 2022.

The set of documents required to register for the first phase of AP EAPCET counselling 2022 are mentioned below. The administering body has set up help centres for verification of uploaded documents. Check important dates here.

List of important dates

Online verification of uploaded certificates at notified helpline centres will be done between August 23 and August 31, 2022

Exercising the web options by the registered and eligible candidates will be held from August 28 and September 2, 2022

Change of options and allotment of seats in the phase of AP EAPCET counselling will be conducted on September 3 and September 6 respectively.

The classwork, as per the AP EAPCET 2022 counselling date in phase 1 will be held from September 12, 2022

The self-reporting and reporting at college will be held between September 6 and September 12, 2022

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Round 1: Check list of required documents

AP EAPCET 2022 rank card

AP EAPCET 2022 hall ticket

Class 12th mark sheet

Proof of date of birth (SSC or its equivalent memo)

Transfer Certificate (TC)

Study Certificate from Class 6 to Intermediate

Other required documents