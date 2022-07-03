AP EAPCET 2022 To Begin On July 4; Here Are Important Exam Day Guidelines & Other Details

AP EAPCET 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agricultural, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 examination will be held tomorrow, on July 4, in various exam centers. The hall ticket for the AP EAPCET 2022 has been released by the JNTU on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the AP EAPCET 2022 will begin tomorrow and continue till July 8, 2022. Whereas, the Agriculture and Pharmacy entrance exams are slated for July 11 and July 12, respectively. The exam will be conducted in two shifts - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Students should be aware that the examination will be held online through CBT in English and Telugu language mediums.

About AP EAPCET 2022

The duration of the exam will be three hours.

There will be 160 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in the exam paper, which are valued at 1 mark each.

There will be no negative marking.

The AP EAPCET 2022 will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur.

AP EAPCET 2022: Exam day guidelines

On the examination day, students would be required to reach the exam hall 2 hours before the commencement of the exam. Carrying an admit card to the exam hall is a must. Otherwise, students will not be allowed entry. Taking any electronic items, including calculators, documents, log tables, electronic watches, cell phones, pagers, or any other device is strictly prohibited. Further, candidates are not allowed to carry textual material, printed or written, slide rules, or any other written document. The candidate will not be allowed to leave the examination hall until the test is completed.

More details

This examination is held for students seeking admission into various colleges of Andhra Pradesh in the streams of Engineering, Medicine, and Agriculture. As many as 331 colleges will be participating in the admission process which will be held after the entrance exams are over. It is advised that candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

