AP EAPCET 2022 To Begin On July 4; Here Are Important Exam Day Guidelines & Other Details

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstockl/ Representative
AP EAPCET 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agricultural, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 examination will be held tomorrow, on July 4, in various exam centers. The hall ticket for the AP EAPCET 2022 has been released by the JNTU on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
As per the schedule, the AP EAPCET 2022 will begin tomorrow and continue till July 8, 2022. Whereas, the Agriculture and Pharmacy entrance exams are slated for July 11 and July 12, respectively. The exam will be conducted in two shifts - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Students should be aware that the examination will be held online through CBT in English and Telugu language mediums.
This examination is held for students seeking admission into various colleges of Andhra Pradesh in the streams of Engineering, Medicine, and Agriculture. As many as 331 colleges will be participating in the admission process which will be held after the entrance exams are over. It is advised that candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.