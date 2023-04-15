AP EAPCET 2023: Last Date To Register Without Late Fee Today, Here's Direct Link

AP EAPCET 2023: Online registration process for EAMCET will close today, April 15. However, the last date to apply for AP EAPCET with an additional late fee of Rs 500 is April 30. Candidates can apply with a late fee of Rs 1000 till May 5. As per a notification issued by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test is scheduled to be held between May 15 and 18.

AP EAMCET 2023 Registration: Eligibility

Candidates who have passed their standard 12th exams can apply for AP EAMCET 2023. State Government is also allowing students who are waiting for class 12th results to apply. Candidates seeking admission in engineering, agriculture, and medical courses in any of the universities/ colleges under the Andhra Pradesh government register for this exam to apply. Interested and registered candidates are advised to keep checking the official website apsche.ap.gov.in for updates.

AP EAMCET Application 2023: Important Dates

The application portal opened on March 10

The last date of application is April 15

Last date for submission of Online Applications with late fee of Rs.500/-30.04.2023

Last date for submission of Online Applications with late fee of Rs.1000/-05.05.2023

Correction of Online Data already submitted by the candidates04.05.2023 to 06.05.2023

Last date for submission of Online Applications with late fee of Rs.5000/-12.05.2023

Last date for submission of Online Applications with late fee of Rs.10000/-14.05.2023

Downloading of Hall-tickets from the website https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/eapcetFrom 09.05.2023

Dates of AP EAPCET 2023 Examination (Engineering)15.05.2023 to 18.05.2023

Dates of AP EAPCET 2023 Examination (Agriculture & Pharmacy)22.05.2023 to 23.05.2023

Uploading of Preliminary keys (Both Streams)24.05.2023 9.00 am

Date and Time of Engineering Objections (Both Streams)24.05.2023 9.00 am to 26.05.2023 9.00 am

Documents required while applying

Recent passport size digital color photograph (file size less than 30 KB and “.jpg” file format)

Digital Signature of the candidate (file size less than 15 KB and “.jpg” file format)

Regional Center to which candidate wishes to appear for AP EAPCET-2021 examination.

Mobile Number, email ID, gender

Place of Education

AP EAMCET Application 2023: Points to remember