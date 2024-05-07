Advertisement

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada has officially revealed the release date for the AP EAMCET 2024 hall ticket online. As per the announcement, candidates can access their AP EAPCET 2024 hall ticket starting from May 7, 2024. The hall ticket will be available for download on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET. The link to download the admit card will remain active until May 23, 2024.

In preparation for the upcoming examination, candidates are advised not to miss out on vital updates and resources related to AP EAMCET 2024. To facilitate their preparation, sample papers and detailed information about AP EAMCET are readily accessible.

Important Highlights of AP EAPCET 2024:

Duration of Exam: 3 Hours

3 Hours Admit Card Release Date: May 7, 2024

May 7, 2024 Official Website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET

cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET Credentials Required: Date of birth, qualifying exam hall ticket number, and EAMCET registration number

To download their admit cards, candidates must have their AP EAMCET login credentials, including their date of birth, qualifying exam hall ticket number, and EAMCET registration number. The hall ticket will be available in PDF format, and candidates are advised to take a printout for future reference.

Steps to Download AP EAMCET 2024 Hall Ticket:

Visit the official AP EAMCET 2024 website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET. Click on the link to ‘Download Engineering & Pharmacy Hall Tickets.’ The AP EAMCET login window will appear. Enter the required details: registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth. The AP EAMCET 2024 admit card will be displayed on the screen; download it for future use.

Details Mentioned on AP EAMCET 2024 Hall Ticket:

Candidate’s name

Date of birth

Parent’s name of the candidate

Candidate’s category

Contact number

AP EAMCET 2024 registration number

AP EAMCET roll number

Candidate’s photograph and signature

Date and time of AP EAMCET 2024

Complete address of the AP EAMCET exam centre

Candidates are advised to carefully review all the details mentioned on the AP EAMCET 2024 hall ticket to ensure accuracy and avoid any discrepancies during the examination.