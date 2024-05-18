Advertisement

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has begun the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET 2024) for engineering streams today. Aspiring candidates must carry their AP EAMCET admit card 2024 along with a valid photo ID card for identity verification at the exam center.

AP EAPCET Engineering Exam 2024 Begins

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, acting on behalf of APSCHE, will conduct the exam in two shifts from May 18 to May 23. The first shift will run from 9 am to 12 noon, followed by the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The download link for AP EAPCET admit card 2024 is accessible on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.

According to exam protocols, candidates are advised to arrive at the exam center at least 2 hours before the scheduled start time. Bringing prohibited items such as electronic devices, calculators, smart watches, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, or any form of notes will result in the disqualification of the candidate.

The council has specified that the login ID and password will be provided 15 minutes before the exam begins at the test center. For candidates opting for Telugu or other languages, it's noteworthy that the question paper will be bilingual, displayed in both English and Telugu.

In case of any technical glitches with the assigned computer, candidates must promptly notify the invigilator. They will then be provided with an alternative system, and the timer will restart from the same point. Additionally, any questions marked for review will remain unchanged.