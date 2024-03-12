×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 09:14 IST

AP EAPCET 2024 Notification, Registration Link Expected To Be Out Today, Exam Dates Out

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2024 registrations are anticipated to begin today, March 12, 2024.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2024 registrations are anticipated to begin today, March 12, 2024. As per sources, the AP EAMCET application form 2024 will be accessible until April 15, 2024. The exam is scheduled to take place from May 13, 2024, to May 19, 2024.

Candidates aspiring for admission in various engineering, agriculture, and medical courses in Andhra Pradesh can anticipate the release of the AP EAMCET 2024 application form on the official website. It is imperative for candidates to complete their application process before the deadline, tentatively set in May 2024, with the provision of a late fee.

Advertisement

The examination will be conducted in two streams: MPC (Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry) and BiPC (Biology, Physics, Chemistry), spanning the same dates from May 13, 2024, to May 19, 2024.

To access the AP EAMCET application form 2024 online, candidates should visit the official website cets.sche.ap.gov.in. Eligible candidates meeting the specified criteria can apply for AP EAMCET 2024. Only the application forms of eligible candidates will be considered valid. A direct link to fill the AP EAMCET (EAPCET) application form 2024 will be updated on the official page.

Advertisement

AP EAMCET 2024 Application Fees:

  • General Category: INR 600
  • SC/ST Category: INR 500
  • BC Category: INR 550

Candidates are urged to ensure accuracy while filling out the application form to prevent rejection. The application process includes stages such as fee payment, registration, filling out the form, uploading necessary documents, and final submission. Detailed information about the AP EAMCET 2024 application form can be found on the official website.

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 09:14 IST

