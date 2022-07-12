Last Updated:

AP EAPCET Answer Key 2022 To Be Released Today, Here's How To Check Provisional Key

AP EAPCET provisional answer key 2022 will be released on official website on July 12, 2022. Once released, it can be downloaded by following these steps.

AP EAPCET ANSWER KEY 2022

AP EAPCET answer key 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur is scheduled to publish Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy (AP EAPCET or AP EAMCET) 2022 answer key on July 12, 2022. The provisional key for Agriculture stream will be released on July 12 at 5 pm. Once released, candidates who took the exam will be able to download it. They will have to go to the official website cets.apsche.gov.in to download the same.

 

AP EAPCET 2022: Check important dates here

  • The state-level entrance exam started on July 4, 2022
  • It will end on July 12, 2022

Since the answer key released is provisional in nature, students will be given an option to raise objections. Post considering the objections, the final answer key will be prepared. On the basis of final key, result will be released.

“Preliminary keys along with candidates response sheets for Engineering Stream will be uploaded on 12-07-2022 05:00 PM and for Agriculture Stream on 13-07-2022 09:00 AM. Candidates who wish to raise objections on keys have to send their objections through online only using the link provided. Engineering Stream objections will be received up to 05:00 PM on 14-07-2022 and Agriculture Stream objections up to 09:00 AM on 15-07-2022,” reads the official notification. 

Here is how to download AP EAPCET 2022 answer key

  • Step 1: Candidates who took the exam should go to the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
  • Step 2: On the home page, candidates should go to the AP EAMCET Engineering Answer Key 2022 link
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates should log in to their registered account using the correct details
  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, the AP EAMCET Answer Key 2022 Manabadi will appear on the screen
  • Step 5: Download the answer key from the website and check all the mentioned details
  • Step 6: Raise objections if there are any, against the provisional answer key
