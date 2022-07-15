AP ECET 2022 Admit Card Expected To Be Out Today, Here's How To Download Hall Tickets

Jawaharlal Technological University, JNTU Kakinada is expected to release the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET 2022 admit cards on Friday, July 15, 2022. Once released, candidates will be able to check the AP ECET hall tickets online on the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Registered candidates who are planning to take the exam will be able to download admit cards by following the steps mentioned below. The update related to time of release can be checked below.

AP ECET 2022 hall tickets will be released for the ECET exam which will be conducted on July 22, 2022. JNTU Kakinada is conducting the exam on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE. As of now, no official time for releasing Hall tickets has been announced. However, it is predicted that the result will be out by 12 noon.

AP ECET 2022: Check important dates here

AP ECET exam will be conducted on July 22, 2022. The exam will be conducted in two shifts (morning and afternoon). The morning shift will begin at 9 am and will continue till 12 noon. Second shift will begin at 3 pm and will continue till 6 pm

AP ECET provisional answer key will be released on July 25, 2022.

Result release date has not been announced yet

AP ECET 2022: Check exam day guidelines here

AP ECET 2022 hall ticket must be carried by everyone to the exam hall. Without this, they would not be allowed to write the exam.

Along with admit card, they should also make sure to carry a valid ID proof

Candidates should make sure to reach the exam centre well before the reporting time to avoid any kind of rush

Candidates are advised to wear masks and carry sanitizers with them to the exam hall

