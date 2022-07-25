AP ECET Answer Key 2022 Released, Here's How To Raise Objections By July 26

On behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University has released the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET Answer Key 2022. The AP ECET 2022 answer key which has been released is provisional in nature. Therefore candidates have been given time to raise objections against it (if they want to).

The objections can be raised till July 26, 2022. Any request raised post deadline will not be considered in any case. The answer key which has been released is for the for the exam which was held on July 22, 2022. Along with provisional key, AP ECET response sheets and question papers have also been released. For more details, candidates can go to the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP ECET 2022: Check list of important dates

AP ECET admit card 2022 was earlier supposed to be out on July 15, 2022

It was then released on July 16 at 11 am

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET 2022 was held on July 22, 2022. ECET 2022 exam was conducted in two shifts - morning and evening, The morning shift was conducted from 9 AM to 12 PM and the evening shift was held from 3 PM to 6 PM

AP ECET answer key has been released on July 25, 2022

Deadline to raise objections will end on July 26, 2022

AP ECET Answer Key 2022: Follow these steps to download the provisional key

Step 1: Candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link that reads, 'Answer Key', 'Response sheets'

Step 3: On the new page, enter your AP ECET Hall Ticket 2022 number or any other required login details as asked

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the AP ECET answer key and response sheets will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download and print a copy of it for future reference.

On the basis of objections raised by students, the final answer key will be prepared. The result will be prepared on the basis of final answer key. For more details, candidates can go to the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.