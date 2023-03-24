AP EDCET Registration 2023 Begins, Here's How To Register For B.Ed Entrance Test

AP EDCET 2023: The online registration process for Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EDCET) 2023 has begun. Andhra University, Vishakhapatnam on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will conduct the AP EDCET 2023 for candidates seeking admission to B.Ed courses in state universities.

The online registration window opened today, March 24. The last date to register without late fee is April 23. Candidates registering after April 23 will have to pay a late fine of Rs 1000 if they register before May 2. Those registering between May 2 and 10 will have to pay a late fee of Rs 2000. Candidates can register online at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Registered candidates will be able to edit their application form from May 3 to 6. Those who will register with a late fee of Rs 2000 will be able to correct their forms till May 11.

How to register for AP EDCET 2023

Visit the official website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Then click on the AP EDCET 2023 tab

Now, pay the application fee by clicking on the fee payment link

Registration window will open

Register yourself by providing the correct details and generate your Login ID and password

Now login using the credentials generated

Fill out the AP EDCET form 2023

Upload the required documents and submit

AP EdCET 2023: Important Dates