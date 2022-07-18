AP ICET 2022 Admit Card To Be Out Today, Follow These Steps To Download Hall Tickets

AP ICET 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE is scheduled to release the call letters for AP ICET 2022 on July 18, 2022. The exact time for releasing admit cards is not out yet. However, it is expected to be released by noon.

The registered candidates who are planning to take the exam should make sure to download the call letters. They should know that it is mandatory to carry printout of hall ticket to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exams. Along with call letters, they should also carry a valid ID proof to the exam hall.

AP ICET 2022: Admit card release date and time

The hall tickets will be released on July 18, 2022

It will be released by 12 noon

AP ICET 2022: Check complete exam schedule here

AP ICET Admit Card 2022 will be released on July 18 by 12 noon

AP ICET Exam will be conducted on July 25, 2022. The first shift will begin at 9 am and will continue till 11:30 am. The second shift will begin at 3 pm and will continue till 5 pm.

AP ICET provisional answer Key 2022 will be released on July 27, 2022

Result release date not announced yet

AP ICET 2022: Step-by-step guide to download admit cards

Step 1: To download the AP ICET 2022 admit card, candidates should go to the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for the latest update section

Step 3: Then click on the link which reads, "AP ICET 2022 Hall tickets" *Link will be activated after the release of call letters)

Step 4: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the required details and click on view admit card

Step 5: Post submitting the details, the admit cards will then be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on it, download the same and take its printout

The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam will conduct the AP ICET 2022 on behalf of APSCHE. The entrance exam is conducted every year to provide admission to candidates in MBA and MCA programme offered by the universities and institutions across the Andhra Pradesh state. It is advised that candidates must stay connected to the official website by regularly visiting it for fresh updates and more information.