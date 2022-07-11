AP ICET 2022 Application Form Correction Window Opened; Know How To Edit Form

Quick links:
AP ICET Correction Window 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has opened the application correction window for the Andhra Pradesh State Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) today, Monday, July 11. All those candidates who have submitted the AP ICET 2022 application form and want to edit or update their application form can do so by visiting the official website on July 18. The candidates can edit the application form using their registration number, reference ID, qualifying exam hall ticket number, mobile number, and date of birth.
The AP ICET correction window will be open till July 13. The ICET 2022 admit card will be released on July 18. Once released, candidates can download the hall ticket by visiting the official website.
The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam will conduct the AP ICET 2022 on behalf of APSCHE. The entrance exam is conducted every year to provide admission to candidates in MBA and MCA programme offered by the universities and institutions across the Andhra Pradesh state. It is advised that candidates must stay connected to the official website by regularly visiting it for fresh updates and more information.