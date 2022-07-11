AP ICET 2022 Application Form Correction Window Opened; Know How To Edit Form

AP ICET Correction Window 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has opened the application correction window for the Andhra Pradesh State Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) today, Monday, July 11. All those candidates who have submitted the AP ICET 2022 application form and want to edit or update their application form can do so by visiting the official website on July 18. The candidates can edit the application form using their registration number, reference ID, qualifying exam hall ticket number, mobile number, and date of birth.

The AP ICET correction window will be open till July 13. The ICET 2022 admit card will be released on July 18. Once released, candidates can download the hall ticket by visiting the official website.

AP ICET 2022: Here's how to edit the application form

Step 1: To edit the application form, candidates need to visit the official website of AP ICET (cets.apsche.ap.gov.in).

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Category-2 Corrections (Only After Submitting Application Form")" link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to log in using their registration number, reference ID, and qualifying exam hall ticket number.

Step 4: Proceed to edit the details in the application form.

Step 5: Once the editing is finished, submit the application form.

About AP ICET Exam 2022

As per the schedule, the AP ICET 2022 will be conducted on July 25.

The duration of the examination is 150 minutes.

The online entrance exam will be held in two shifts, from 9 AM to 11:30 AM and from 2 PM to 5:30 PM.

The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam will conduct the AP ICET 2022 on behalf of APSCHE. The entrance exam is conducted every year to provide admission to candidates in MBA and MCA programme offered by the universities and institutions across the Andhra Pradesh state. It is advised that candidates must stay connected to the official website by regularly visiting it for fresh updates and more information.

