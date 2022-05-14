AP ICET 2022: Registration Begins Online, Check Important Dates & Application Steps Here

AP ICET 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has activated the AP ICET application form link. With this, the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, AP ICET 2022 registrations have been started on May 12, 2022. Candidates who are interested in applying, will have to complete the AP ICET registration process by following the steps mentioned below. List of important dates, steps to apply as well as the direct link has been mentioned below. For more details, candidates are free to go to the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh ICET registration 2022: Check important dates here

The registration link has been activated on May 12, 2022

The deadline to register ends on June 10, 2022

The schedule highlights that the exam will be conducted on July 25, 2022

Candidates should know that the AP ICET 2022 application form filling can be done till June 10 without paying the late fee. Candidates may apply later by paying late fine. Candidates should know that the exam will be conducted in two sessions, morning and afternoon.

AP ICET 2022: Follow these steps to register

Step 1: Interested candidates should go to the official website of Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Step 1 Fee Payment' and pay the fee online

Step 3: After payment, check the status and then start filling the application form

Step 4: Fill in all the details upload required documents and click on submit

Step 5: Post submitting, take a screenshot of the confirmation page

Step 6: Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to apply for AP ICET 2022

Candidates are hereby informed that while filling the form, the most important part is to pay the fee. Without the fee payment step, candidates will not be able to proceed to fill the application form. Candidates are also advised to apply well before the deadline which is June 10 to avoid paying the late fee. They are free to keep an eye on the official website for more updates.