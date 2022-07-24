AP ICET 2022 To Be Conducted On July 25; Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam will be conducting the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 on Monday, July 25. This year, the exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 9 am and will continue till 11.30 am and the second shift will begin at 3 pm and will continue till 5.30 pm. The Andhra Pradesh ICET 2022 will be conducted as an online computer-based test (CBT).

The AP ICET admit card is available on the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET. The candidates can download the AP ICET hall ticket using the application number and password. Those who have not downloaded it yet can check the steps to download the same. Exam day guidelines have also been attached.

AP ICET 2022: Check the exam schedule here

AP ICET Admit Card 2022 will be released on July 18 by 12 noon

AP ICET Exam will be conducted on July 25, 2022. The first shift will begin at 9 am and will continue till 11:30 am. The second shift will begin at 3 pm and will continue till 5 pm.

AP ICET provisional answer Key 2022 will be released on July 27, 2022

Result release date not announced yet

AP ICET 2022: Check exam day guidelines here

Candidates should reach the examination centre at least an hour before the last entry time mentioned on the admit card.

Applicants should know that it is mandatory to carry the printout of the admit card to the exam hall. In case they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to take the exams

Candidates should also carry one valid photo ID along with their AP ICET hall ticket.

Candidates must adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines before and during the exam. They will have to maintain social distancing and use masks and sanitizers

Candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination before the exam conclusion time.

Mobile Phones, Bluetooth devices, Calculators, Slide Rules, Log Tables, and Electronic Watches with facilities of Calculators will not be allowed in the examination hall

AP ICET 2022: Follow these steps to download admit cards