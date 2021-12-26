Last Updated:

AP ICET Seat Allotment 2021 Result To Be Out Today, Check Steps To Download

AP ICET Seat Allotment 2021 result is scheduled to be released on December 26, 2021. Registered candidates can check the same by following these steps.

Ruchika Kumari
AP ICET

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is scheduled to release the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test Cell Seat Allotment 2021 result on Sunday, December 26, 2021. AP ICET Seat Allotment 2021 result which will be released today is for the first-round counselling process. Those who find their names on the list will be eligible to take admission. The last date to complete the admission process against the first allotment list has not been announced yet. Registered candidates who took part in the web options round can check the official website of AP ICET 2021, icet-sche.aptonline.in, for more updates.

It is to be noted that candidates who secured 50% (for OC) and 45% (for SC/ST/BC) aggregate marks in Degree or its equivalent examination will be eligible for admission. Candidates can check important dates and steps to download AP ICET Seat Allotment 2021 result here.

AP ICET 2021: Important Dates

  • The process of selection of web options was carried out between December 13 and December 21, 2021
  • Result is scheduled to be out on December 26, 2021

AP ICET Seat Allotment 2021: Here is how to download results

  • Candidates should go to the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE at icet-sche.aptonline.in.
  • On the homepage, they should go to ‘Information Bulletin/ Download’ section
  • Candidates will then have to select appropriate link for AP ICET Seat Allotment 2021
  • Candidates will then have to enter appropriate credentials to log in to the portal
  • The result will be displayed on screen. Candidates should download the allotment letter and also take a print for any future reference.

Official notice reads, "The original certificates need not be deposited in the college at the time of admission. Candidates are instructed to visit the website for rules of admission under PH/NCC/SPORTS/CAP/AI Authority and for priorities."

Documents Required for AP ICET Admission

  • AP ICET Allotment Letter
  • AP ICET 2021 Hall Ticket
  • AP ICET 2021 Rank Card
  • Class 10th Marksheet
  • Degree and School Level Marksheet
  • Residence Certificate
  • Caste Certificate
  • Income Certificate
  • EWS certificate
  • Transfer Certificate (TC)
