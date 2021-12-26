AP ICET Seat Allotment 2021 Result To Be Out Today, Check Steps To Download

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is scheduled to release the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test Cell Seat Allotment 2021 result on Sunday, December 26, 2021. AP ICET Seat Allotment 2021 result which will be released today is for the first-round counselling process. Those who find their names on the list will be eligible to take admission. The last date to complete the admission process against the first allotment list has not been announced yet. Registered candidates who took part in the web options round can check the official website of AP ICET 2021, icet-sche.aptonline.in, for more updates.
It is to be noted that candidates who secured 50% (for OC) and 45% (for SC/ST/BC) aggregate marks in Degree or its equivalent examination will be eligible for admission. Candidates can check important dates and steps to download AP ICET Seat Allotment 2021 result here.
Official notice reads, "The original certificates need not be deposited in the college at the time of admission. Candidates are instructed to visit the website for rules of admission under PH/NCC/SPORTS/CAP/AI Authority and for priorities."