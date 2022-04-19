AP JEE 2022 Registration Process Begins Today; Here's How To Apply

AP JEE Registration 2022: The Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh (APDHTE), will start the registration process for the Arunachal Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam (AP JEE) from today, April 19, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the AP JEE by visiting the official website - update.nic.in. APJEE 2022 application process will end on June 15, 2022. According to official information, the Arunachal Pradesh JEE exam is scheduled to be held on June 25, 2022.

The examination will be held from 10 am to 12 pm, and all those candidates who secure merit in this examination will be eligible for admission to various courses. Candidates must note that the APJEE application form can only be submitted through the online process and submissions made in any other way will not be accepted. Check the key details mentioned below.

APJEE 2022 Registration: Here's how to register

Step 1: To apply, candidates must visit the official website of the Arunachal Pradesh Directorate of Higher and Technical Education - update.nic.in .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, " APJEE 2022 registrations begin ."

." Step 3: Start filling in the application form by providing all the required personal and academic details.

Step 4: Upload the required documents

Step 5: Then complete the application fee payment process.

Step 5: Once the APJEE form has been submitted, take a printout of the copy for future reference.

AP JEE Registration: AP JEE Admit card | More details

APJEE is a state-level entrance examination that is held every year for the selection of candidates for 3-year diploma programmes at participating institutions in Arunachal Pradesh. According to the schedule, the AP JEE 2022 admit cards are expected to be released on June 18, 2022, and will be available on the official website. It is advised that candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative