AP LAWCET 2022 Admit Cards Released, Here's Direct Link To Download Call Letters

AP LAWCET 2022 admit cards: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the admit cards for the State Law Common Entrance Test 2022 on Friday, July 8, 2022. All those candidates who have got themselves registered and will be taking the exam, can download their hall tickets now. It can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

Candidates should be ready with their registration number or application number and password to check admit card. They should also know that hard copy of the same will not be issued. Therefore, it is mandatory for them to take printout of hall ticket and carry the same to exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exams.

AP LAWCET 2022: Check list of important dates here

Admit cards have been released on July 8, 2022

AP LAWCET is scheduled to be conducted on July 13, 2022. The exam will be conducted in a single shift between 3 PM and 4.30 PM.

Here's a step-by-step guide to download admit cards

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET

Step 2: On the homepage, they will have to click on the admit card link

Step 3: In the next step, they will have to key in the required details like registration number and password

Step 4: Post submitting the details, admit cards will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same

Step 6: Take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to download admit card (Click here)

About AP LAWCET 2022

The exam is conducted every year for admission into first year of 5 Year LL.B. / 3 Year LL.B. and first year of Postgraduate Law courses LL.M. /M.L. respectively offered by State Universities, their Departments or Constituent Colleges and Affiliated Colleges in the State of Andhra Pradesh to Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. For more details, candidates can go to the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.