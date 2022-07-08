AP LAWCET 2022 Admit Cards Released, Here's Direct Link To Download Call Letters

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
AP LAWCET 2022 admit cards: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the admit cards for the State Law Common Entrance Test 2022 on Friday, July 8, 2022. All those candidates who have got themselves registered and will be taking the exam, can download their hall tickets now. It can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website sche.ap.gov.in.
Candidates should be ready with their registration number or application number and password to check admit card. They should also know that hard copy of the same will not be issued. Therefore, it is mandatory for them to take printout of hall ticket and carry the same to exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exams.
The exam is conducted every year for admission into first year of 5 Year LL.B. / 3 Year LL.B. and first year of Postgraduate Law courses LL.M. /M.L. respectively offered by State Universities, their Departments or Constituent Colleges and Affiliated Colleges in the State of Andhra Pradesh to Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. For more details, candidates can go to the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.