AP LAWCET 2023 And PGLCET Registrations Begin For Admissions To Law Programmes

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has begun the online registrations for the AP LAWCET 2023 and PGLCET today, March 23. Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves on the official website-cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2023 notifications have also been released on the official website. Students seeking admission to a 3-year LLB courses or 5-year LLB and LLM programmes in state universities of Andhra Pradesh can apply for AP LAWCET 2023. This year Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur will conduct the AP law entrance exam on behalf of APSCHE.

How to apply for AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET 2023?

Visit the official website of AP LAECET – lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

Then click on the candidate registration tab

Fill in the details to register yourself

Now, login using the registration ID and password

Fill out the AP LAWCET form

Upload the required documents and images

Pay the application fees and submit your form.

Direct link to register for AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET

Important Dates for AP LAWCET 2023