AP LAWCET 2023 And PGLCET Registrations Begin For Admissions To Law Programmes

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has begun the online registrations for the AP LAWCET 2023 and PGLCET today, March 23. Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves on the official website-cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2023 notifications have also been released on the official website. Students seeking admission to a 3-year LLB courses or 5-year LLB and LLM programmes in state universities of Andhra Pradesh can apply for AP LAWCET 2023. This year Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur will conduct the AP law entrance exam on behalf of APSCHE.
How to apply for AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET 2023?
- Visit the official website of AP LAECET – lawcet-sche.aptonline.in
- Then click on the candidate registration tab
- Fill in the details to register yourself
- Now, login using the registration ID and password
- Fill out the AP LAWCET form
- Upload the required documents and images
- Pay the application fees and submit your form.
- Direct link to register for AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET
Important Dates for AP LAWCET 2023
- Notification of AP LAWCET & AP PGLCET released on 22nd March
- Online registrations begin on 23rd March
- Last date for submission of online applications without late fee is 22nd April
- Last date for submission of online applications with a late fee of Rs. 500/- is 29th April
- Last Date for Submission of Application with a Late fee of Rs.1000/- is 5th May
- Last Date for Submission of Application with a Late fee of Rs.2000/- is 9th May
- Correction of online application data already submitted by the candidate -10th and 11th May
- Downloading of Hall-tickets from 15th May onwards
- Date of AP LAWCET & AP PGLCET - 2023 Examination is 20th May
- Time of Examination will be 3.00 PM to 4.30 PM