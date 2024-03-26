×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 13:25 IST

AP LAWCET 2024 Registration Begins, Check Detailed Notification, Key Dates Here

Acharya Nagarjuna University has announced the commencement of the AP LAWCET 2024 application process, starting from March 26, 2024.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Acharya Nagarjuna University has announced the commencement of the AP LAWCET 2024 application process, starting from March 26, 2024. Candidates aspiring to pursue law courses in Andhra Pradesh can submit their applications online until April 25, 2024. The AP LAWCET 2024 exam is scheduled to take place on June 9, 2024.

Important Dates:

  • Notification Release: March 22, 2024
  • Application Submission without Late Fee: March 26, 2024 - April 25, 2024
  • Application Submission with Late Fee of Rs. 500: April 26, 2024 - May 3, 2024
  • Application Submission with Late Fee of Rs. 1000: May 4, 2024 - May 11, 2024
  • Application Submission with Late Fee of Rs. 2000: May 12, 2024 - May 20, 2024
  • Application Submission with Late Fee of Rs. 3000: May 21, 2024 - May 29, 2024
  • Correction of Application Data: May 30, 2024 - June 1, 2024
  • Hall Ticket Download: From June 3, 2024 onwards
  • Exam Date and Time: June 9, 2024, from 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM

How to Apply for AP LAWCET, AP PGCLET 2024

  1. Visit the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET
  2. Fill in the required details 
  3. Upload the required documents 
  4. Pay the application fees and submit. 

Application Registration Fees:

  • For 3 Year/5 Year LL.B. Courses (APLAWCET):
    • OC: Rs. 900/-
    • BC: Rs. 850/-
    • SC & ST: Rs. 800/-
  • For Post Graduate Law Course LL.M. (APPGLCET):
    • OC: Rs. 1000/-
    • BC: Rs. 950/-
    • SC & ST: Rs. 900/-

Eligibility Criteria for Admission:

  • 3 Year LL.B. Course:
    • General Category: 45% aggregate marks
    • BC Category: 42% aggregate marks
    • SC/ST Category: 40% aggregate marks
  • 5 Year LL.B. Course:
    • General Category: 45% aggregate marks
    • BC Category: 42% aggregate marks
    • SC/ST Category: 40% aggregate marks

Exam Details:

  • AP LAWCET:
    • Total Questions: 120
    • Duration: 90 minutes
    • Parts: A, B, and C
  • AP PGLCET:
    • Total Questions: 120
    • Duration: 90 minutes
    • Parts: A and B

Qualifying Marks:

  • AP LAWCET 2024: 35% (No minimum qualifying marks for SCs & STs)
  • AP PGLCET 2024: 25% (No minimum qualifying marks for SCs & STs)

Click here for official notification. 

Click here to apply online. 

Published March 26th, 2024 at 13:25 IST

