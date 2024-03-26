Advertisement

Acharya Nagarjuna University has announced the commencement of the AP LAWCET 2024 application process, starting from March 26, 2024. Candidates aspiring to pursue law courses in Andhra Pradesh can submit their applications online until April 25, 2024. The AP LAWCET 2024 exam is scheduled to take place on June 9, 2024.

Important Dates:

Notification Release : March 22, 2024

: March 22, 2024 Application Submission without Late Fee : March 26, 2024 - April 25, 2024

: March 26, 2024 - April 25, 2024 Application Submission with Late Fee of Rs. 500 : April 26, 2024 - May 3, 2024

: April 26, 2024 - May 3, 2024 Application Submission with Late Fee of Rs. 1000 : May 4, 2024 - May 11, 2024

: May 4, 2024 - May 11, 2024 Application Submission with Late Fee of Rs. 2000 : May 12, 2024 - May 20, 2024

: May 12, 2024 - May 20, 2024 Application Submission with Late Fee of Rs. 3000 : May 21, 2024 - May 29, 2024

: May 21, 2024 - May 29, 2024 Correction of Application Data : May 30, 2024 - June 1, 2024

: May 30, 2024 - June 1, 2024 Hall Ticket Download : From June 3, 2024 onwards

: From June 3, 2024 onwards Exam Date and Time: June 9, 2024, from 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM

How to Apply for AP LAWCET, AP PGCLET 2024

Visit the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET Fill in the required details Upload the required documents Pay the application fees and submit.

Application Registration Fees:

For 3 Year/5 Year LL.B. Courses (APLAWCET) : OC: Rs. 900/- BC: Rs. 850/- SC & ST: Rs. 800/-

: For Post Graduate Law Course LL.M. (APPGLCET) : OC: Rs. 1000/- BC: Rs. 950/- SC & ST: Rs. 900/-

:

Eligibility Criteria for Admission:

3 Year LL.B. Course : General Category: 45% aggregate marks BC Category: 42% aggregate marks SC/ST Category: 40% aggregate marks

: 5 Year LL.B. Course : General Category: 45% aggregate marks BC Category: 42% aggregate marks SC/ST Category: 40% aggregate marks

:

Exam Details:

AP LAWCET : Total Questions: 120 Duration: 90 minutes Parts: A, B, and C

: AP PGLCET : Total Questions: 120 Duration: 90 minutes Parts: A and B

:

Qualifying Marks:

AP LAWCET 2024 : 35% (No minimum qualifying marks for SCs & STs)

: 35% (No minimum qualifying marks for SCs & STs) AP PGLCET 2024: 25% (No minimum qualifying marks for SCs & STs)

Click here for official notification.

Click here to apply online.