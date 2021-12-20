AP LAWCET Counselling 2021 Dates Released; Check Full Schedule Here

AP LAWCET Counselling 2021: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the date of the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test, AP LAWCET Counselling. Candidates who are going to take part in the counselling process need to complete the registration process for round 1 by tomorrow, December 21, 2021, following which other admissions-related formalities will be completed. All the details related to the counselling are available on the official website, lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

The counselling process is being done for students who want to take admissions to L.L.M. or L.L.B. courses offered by state colleges. Along with this counseling, AP PGLCET counselling will start tomorrow, December 21, 2021. In order to complete the registration process candidates need LAWCET Admit Card numbers. Candidates must note that without completing the registration, the department will not consider the names of the students.

AP LAWCET Date

Events Date Last date to register December 21, 2021 (tomorrow) Certificate Verification December 21 to 24, 2021 Web options selection December 25 to 26, 2021 Change of Web Options December 27, 2021 Seat Allotment result December 30, 2021 Self-reporting and reporting at colleges January 1 to 3, 2022

AP LAWCET Counselling 2021

Candidates belonging to OC/BC categories have to pay Rs 1000, and those applying under SC/ST/PH categories have to pay Rs 500 as a non-refundable processing fee.

Candidates also need to upload the required documents, including the degree/intermediate or its equivalent pass certificate and memorandum of marks, transfer certificate, SSC or its equivalent marks memo.

Candidates would also be required to submit details of the past seven years of study from the first appearance of a qualifying exam, along with an Aadhar Card or any other document.

