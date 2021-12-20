AP LAWCET Counselling 2021 Dates Released; Check Full Schedule Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
AP LAWCET Counselling 2021: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the date of the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test, AP LAWCET Counselling. Candidates who are going to take part in the counselling process need to complete the registration process for round 1 by tomorrow, December 21, 2021, following which other admissions-related formalities will be completed. All the details related to the counselling are available on the official website, lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.
The counselling process is being done for students who want to take admissions to L.L.M. or L.L.B. courses offered by state colleges. Along with this counseling, AP PGLCET counselling will start tomorrow, December 21, 2021. In order to complete the registration process candidates need LAWCET Admit Card numbers. Candidates must note that without completing the registration, the department will not consider the names of the students.
