AP LAWCET Counselling 2022 Registration Begins; Check Steps To Register

AP LAWCET Counselling 2022 Registration: The counselling process for the AP LAWCET is underway, and those candidates who have appeared and successfully passed the AP LAWCET Exam can appear for the counselling by visiting the official website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in. The registration process started yesterday, December 3, and will conclude on December 10, 2022.

The verification of uploaded certificates starts today, December 4, 2022, and can be completed until December 12, 2022. It is to be noted that candidates are required to upload the certificates as mentioned below for AP LAWCET Counselling 2022, such as the APLAWCET-2022 Rank Card and Hall Ticket for Degree or Intermediate or its equivalent pass certificate and memorandum of marks, transfer certificate, SSC marks, caste certificate, aadhar or any government ID, etc.

Application Fees

For registration, candidates belonging to the OC/BC category have to pay Rs. 1000, and SC/ST/PH category candidates have to pay Rs. 500.

AP LAWCET Counselling 2022 Registration: How to register for AP LAWCET Counselling 2022

Step 1: To register for AP LAWCET Counselling 2022, candidates should visit the official website, lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Next, select the candidate registration option.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter the details, fill out the form, and pay fees.

Step 4: Click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Finally, download and print the document.

AP LAWET Counselling Schedule

Registration December 3 to 10 Verification of uploadedcertificates December 4 to 12 Web Options selection December 13 to 15 Change of web options December 16 Allotment of Seats December 19 Self Reporting and reporting at colleges by candidates December 19 to 23

Here's direct link to check AP LAWCET Counselling 2022 Notification - Click Here

Here's direct link to apply for AP LAWCET Counselling Registration - Click Here

Here's direct link AP LAWCET Counselling Certificate Upload - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative