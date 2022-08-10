Last Updated:

AP PECET 2022: APSCHE Releases Admit Card, Here's How To Download Call Letters

AP PECET 2022 hall ticket has been released on the official website on August 10, 2022. Registered candidates can check it by following these steps.

AP PECET 2022

AP PECET 2022 hall tickets: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, has released the admit cards for Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test. The AP PECET hall tickets have been released online on August 10, 2022. All the candidates who got themselves registered to take the exams, can download their admit cards now. In order to download the same, students should be ready with their application or registration number and password. The steps as well as direct link to download call letters are mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. 

AP PECET Hall Tickets 2022 have been released for the physical efficiency and game skill test which will begin on August 17, 2022. Candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry hall tickets to the exam hall. In case they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to take the exams. Along with admit cards, candidates will have to carry valid ID proof to the exam centre. 

Step-by-step process to download AP PECET 2022 admit card

  • Step 1: Registered candidates must visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the download hall ticket link
  • Step 3: After being redirected to another page, candidates will be required to enter their login details 
  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, the AP PECET hall ticket will be displayed on screen
  • Step 5: Candidates should download and print a copy of it for future reference
  • Here is the direct link to download hall tickets 
