AP PECET 2022: APSCHE To Close Application Window On July 31; Here's How To Register

AP PECET 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will be closing down the registration window for Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test on July 31, 2022. Every year, AP PECET is conducted by the Acharya Nagarjuna University on behalf of APSCHE. Candidates who are interested and have not applied yet should make sure to apply by Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Any application submitted post deadline will not be accepted in any case. In order to submit the form, candidates will have to pay a late fee of Rs.1000. While applying, candidates will have to enter their details, upload documents if asked for any and pay the fees. Post the closure of application window, the application correction window will open. In case of error, students will be given opportunity to rectify the same. The hall ticket will be released on August 2, 2022. In order to download the admit cards, candidates will have to enter their registration number, and date of birth.

AP PECET 2022: Here’s how to apply online

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the application form button.

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to fill in the required details for registration.

Step 4: Use the registration credentials to log in and fill in the application form.

Step 5: Candidates should cross-check the details mentioned on it and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Post submitting the fee, submit the form and take its printout for future reference.

AP PECET 2022: Follow these steps to download hall tickets