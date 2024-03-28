Advertisement

Acharya Nagarjuna University has opened registrations for the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET) 2024. Prospective candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can apply for the exam via the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The deadline for submitting the AP PECET 2024 application form without incurring a late fee is May 15.

Scheduled to commence from June 11, AP PECET 2024 aims to facilitate admissions to physical education programs offered at various participating institutes. Test centers are proposed only in ANU Campus, Guntur.

Eligibility criteria for AP PECET 2024:

For BPEd: Candidates should have appeared or passed a three-year degree examination recognized by any university in Andhra Pradesh or an equivalent university, and should have completed 19 years of age by July 1, 2024.

For DPEd: Candidates should have appeared or passed Intermediate or an equivalent course recognized by the Government of Andhra Pradesh, and should have completed 16 years of age by July 1, 2024.

Applicants belonging to the OC category are required to pay Rs. 900 for registration, while BC category candidates need to pay Rs. 800. SC and ST category applicants have to pay Rs. 700.

AP PECET 2024: Key Dates

The AP PECET 2024 exam will comprise two parts – a physical efficiency test and a skill test for games. The total marks for the exam are 500, with the physical efficiency test carrying 400 marks and the skill test carrying 100. To pass the exam, students must score at least 30 percent marks in aggregate.

Important dates for AP PECET 2024 including registration, application correction, hall ticket, exam, and result are as follows:

Release of notification: March 25, 2024

Commencement of registration: March 28, 2024

Last date for submitting online applications without late fee: May 15, 2024

Last date for submitting online applications with a late fee of Rs. 500/-: May 22, 2024

Last date for submitting online applications with a late fee of Rs. 1000/-: May 29, 2024

Correction of online application data (without late fee): May 30-31, 2024

Correction of online application data (with late fee)

Downloading of hall tickets: June 4, 2024

Date of commencement of Physical Efficiency and Games Skill Test: June 11, 2024 onwards

Announcement of result: One week after the last day of tests