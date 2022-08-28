AP PECET Results 2022 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

AP PECET Results 2022: The results for the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test, AP PECET Results, have been declared online by Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE. All those candidates who have appeared in the AP PECET can check their scores by visiting the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. In order to download the AP PECET Results, students are required to enter their registration number, PECET hall ticket number, and date of birth. All those students who have qualified for the examination are now eligible to appear in the final admission procedure. The APECET 2022 Examination was conducted on August 17, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to download the AP PECET Results 2022.

AP PECET 2022 Results: Here's how to download PECET rank card

Step 1: Candidates must go to the official website -- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PECET -- to download the AP PECET Results 2022.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the AP PECET score card link.

Step 3: Now, candidates need to enter their registration number, PECET hall ticket number, and date of birth.

Step 4: Next, submit details and access the AP PECET results.

Step 5: Download and print the document for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Here's direct link to download the PECET Rank Card 2022 - CLICK HERE

Image: Shutterstock, Representative