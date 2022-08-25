AP PGCET 2022 Admit Card Out; Click On Direct Link To Download Call Letters

AP PGCET Hall Tickets 2022: As schedules, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released admit cards for AP PGCET 2022 exam. Candidates who have registered for the APGET exam and will be taking the same can now download the hall tickets now. It has been released on the official website and can be checked by following these steps. The direct link to check hall ticket has also been attached.

AP PGCET 2022 schedule has also been released on official website. The exam will begin from September 3, 2022 and the post graduate common entrance test will end on September 11, 2022. Highlights of the schedule can be checked here. For more details, candidates can go to the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP PGCET 2022 schedule: Check session details here

Session 1 will be conducted between 9:30 AM and 11 AM

Session 2 will be conducted between 1 PM and 2:30 PM

Session 3 will be conducted between 4:30 PM and 6 PM

Registered candidates who will be taking the PGCET 2022 exam must note that no test would be conducted for Sanskrit, Urdu, Folklore, B.F.A, Performing Arts, Tourism, Tamil, Performing Arts and Music and Geography. The admissions for these courses would be done on the basis of the scores achieved by the candidates during the course of their graduation. The steps which should be followed to download admit card are mentioned below.

AP PGCET admit card 2022: Know how to download hall tickets

Step 1: Go to the official website for the APSCHE Entrance tests at – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "AP PGCET 2022 Exam”

Step 3: A new page will open, click on the link “Download Hall ticket”

Step 4: Enter your application number, date of birth and mobile number

Step 5: Your AP PGCET Hall Ticket 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future references

Here's the direct link to check admit card

Candidates should know that they will have to carry their hall tickets to the exam centres. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exam. AP PGCET will be conducted by Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa on behalf of APSCHE. Candidates will appear for the PGCET 2022 exam on September 3, 4, 7, 10 and 11, 2022.