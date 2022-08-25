Last Updated:

AP PGCET 2022 Admit Card Out; Click On Direct Link To Download Call Letters

AP PGCET 2022 admit card has been released on the official website. Candidates will have to enter application number and password to check call letters.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
ap pgcet 2022

Image: Pexel


AP PGCET Hall Tickets 2022: As schedules, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released admit cards for AP PGCET 2022 exam. Candidates who have registered for the APGET exam and will be taking the same can now download the hall tickets now. It has been released on the official website and can be checked by following these steps. The direct link to check hall ticket has also been attached.

AP PGCET 2022 schedule has also been released on official website. The exam will begin from September 3, 2022 and the post graduate common entrance test will end on September 11, 2022. Highlights of the schedule can be checked here. For more details, candidates can go to the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP PGCET 2022 schedule: Check session details here 

  • Session 1 will be conducted between 9:30 AM and 11 AM
  • Session 2 will be conducted between 1 PM and 2:30 PM
  • Session 3 will be conducted between 4:30 PM and 6 PM

Registered candidates who will be taking the PGCET 2022 exam must note that no test would be conducted for Sanskrit, Urdu, Folklore, B.F.A, Performing Arts, Tourism, Tamil, Performing Arts and Music and Geography. The admissions for these courses would be done on the basis of the scores achieved by the candidates during the course of their graduation. The steps which should be followed to download admit card are mentioned below. 

AP PGCET admit card 2022: Know how to download hall tickets 

  • Step 1: Go to the official website for the APSCHE Entrance tests at – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "AP PGCET 2022 Exam”
  • Step 3: A new page will open, click on the link “Download Hall ticket”
  • Step 4: Enter your application number, date of birth and mobile number
  • Step 5: Your AP PGCET Hall Ticket 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 6: Download and take a printout for future references
  • Here's the direct link to check admit card 

Candidates should know that they will have to carry their hall tickets to the exam centres. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exam. AP PGCET will be conducted by Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa on behalf of APSCHE. Candidates will appear for the PGCET 2022 exam on September 3, 4, 7, 10 and 11, 2022.

READ | CBSE Compartment Exam to begin from Aug 23; here's direct link to download admit card
READ | CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 exam to be held from August 24, admit card to be out soon
READ | CUET phase 6 admit card 2022 released, click on direct link to download call letter
READ | JEE Advanced 2022 admit card out, click on direct link to download
READ | KMAT 2022 admit card released, here's how to download call letters
COMMENT