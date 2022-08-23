AP PGCET 2022 Exam Schedule Out; Candidates Can Check Exam Dates Here

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
AP PGCET 2022 Exam schedule: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, also known as APSCHE, has announced the AP PGCET 2022 exam schedule. The exam dates can be checked at the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. It highlights that the AP PGCET exam will begin on September 3, 2022. For the convenience of students, we have attached the complete schedule here. The exams have been divided into three sessions. The last exam will be conducted on September 11, 2022.
Registered candidates who will be taking the PGCET 2022 exam must note that no test would be conducted for Sanskrit, Urdu, Folklore, B.F.A, Performing Arts, Tourism, Tamil, Performing Arts and Music and Geography. The admissions for these courses would be done on the basis of the scores achieved by the candidates during the course of their graduation. The AP PGCET 2022 Hall tickets would be made available for candidates on the official website - cets.apsche.gov.in on August 25, 2022. The steps which should be followed to download admit card are mentioned below.
Admission to 85% of the seats in each course shall be reserved for the local candidates and the remaining 15% of the seats shall be un-reserved seats as specified in the Andhra Pradesh Educational Institutions (Regulations and Admissions) Order, 1974 as subsequently amended. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.