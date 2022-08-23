AP PGCET 2022 Exam Schedule Out; Candidates Can Check Exam Dates Here

AP PGCET 2022 Exam schedule: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, also known as APSCHE, has announced the AP PGCET 2022 exam schedule. The exam dates can be checked at the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. It highlights that the AP PGCET exam will begin on September 3, 2022. For the convenience of students, we have attached the complete schedule here. The exams have been divided into three sessions. The last exam will be conducted on September 11, 2022.

AP PGCET 2022 schedule: Check session details here

Session 1 will be conducted between 9:30 AM and 11 AM

Session 2 will be conducted between 1 PM and 2:30 PM

Session 3 will be conducted between 4:30 PM and 6 PM

Registered candidates who will be taking the PGCET 2022 exam must note that no test would be conducted for Sanskrit, Urdu, Folklore, B.F.A, Performing Arts, Tourism, Tamil, Performing Arts and Music and Geography. The admissions for these courses would be done on the basis of the scores achieved by the candidates during the course of their graduation. The AP PGCET 2022 Hall tickets would be made available for candidates on the official website - cets.apsche.gov.in on August 25, 2022. The steps which should be followed to download admit card are mentioned below.

AP PGCET 2022: Know how to download hall tickets

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the admit card link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to key in their credentials and log in

Step 4: Post logging in, the admit card will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Candidates should take its print out for future use

Admission to 85% of the seats in each course shall be reserved for the local candidates and the remaining 15% of the seats shall be un-reserved seats as specified in the Andhra Pradesh Educational Institutions (Regulations and Admissions) Order, 1974 as subsequently amended. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.