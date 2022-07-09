AP PGECET 2022 Admit Cards Released; Follow These Steps To Download Hall Ticket

Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2022 admit cards have been released online by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. The hall tickets were uploaded to the official website on July 9, 2022. In order to check the same, registered candidates should be ready with their registration number or application number and password. The hall tickets can be downloaded from cets.apsche.ap.gov.in by following the steps mentioned below.

The AP PGECET Hall Ticket 2022 which has been released is for the exams which will be conducted between July 18 and July 20, 2022. Every year the AP PGECET exam is conducted by Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

AP PGECET 2022 Hall Ticket: Here's how to download call letters

Step 1: Registered candidates must go to the official website of Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Download hall ticket for PGECET 2022.'

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the required credentials like application number and date of birth

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the AP PGECET admit card will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Cross-check the details mentioned on it, and download and print a copy of it for future references.

Candidates should know that the AP PGECET Hall Ticket 2022 is an important document that needs to be carried on the exam day. Without this admit card, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Candidates should know that a hard copy of the same will not be issued to them. They should also make sure to carry a valid ID proof to the exam hall. As per schedule, the preliminary answer key will be released on July 21, 2022.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted between July 18 and July 20, 2022 in two shifts. Shift 1 will be from 10 am to 12 pm and shift 2 will be from 3 pm to 5 pm.