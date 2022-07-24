AP PGECET 2022: Deadline To Raise Objections Against Provisional Key Ends Today

Quick links:
AP PGECET 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education is all set to close the objection-raising window against AP PGECET 2022 provisional key. All those candidates who wish to challenge the answer key issued for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test will have to submit their objections by July 24, 2022. Objections submitted post the deadline will not be accepted in any case. For more details, candidates can go to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The steps that have to be followed while raising objections are mentioned below.
Candidates should know that earlier the deadline to raise objections was July 23, 2022. It was extended by a day and now candidates can raise their objections by July 24, 2022, up to 5 PM.
APGECET was conducted from July 18 to 20, 2022. PGECET is conducted for post-graduate admissions into engineering and technical courses in various state colleges of Andhra Pradesh. The entrance exam is conducted by Sri Venkateshwara University Tirupati on behalf of the council.