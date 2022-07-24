AP PGECET 2022: Deadline To Raise Objections Against Provisional Key Ends Today

AP PGECET 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education is all set to close the objection-raising window against AP PGECET 2022 provisional key. All those candidates who wish to challenge the answer key issued for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test will have to submit their objections by July 24, 2022. Objections submitted post the deadline will not be accepted in any case. For more details, candidates can go to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The steps that have to be followed while raising objections are mentioned below.

Candidates should know that earlier the deadline to raise objections was July 23, 2022. It was extended by a day and now candidates can raise their objections by July 24, 2022, up to 5 PM.

AP PGECET 2022: Checklist of important dates

The exam was conducted between July 18 to July 20, 2022

The provisional key was released on July 21, 2022

Earlier the deadline to raise objections against it was July 23, 2022

Now the deadline to raise objections is July 24, 2022

Final answer key and result release date have not been announced yet

AP PGECET 2022 provisional key: Follow these steps to raise objections

Step 1: Candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Key Objections’

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the required login details like the AP PGECET Hall ticket number and password

Step 4: Then candidates will have to upload the question and answer they want to challenge with appropriate proof

Step 5: They should pay the objection fees and submit the questions

Step 6: Take a screenshot of the page for future reference

APGECET was conducted from July 18 to 20, 2022. PGECET is conducted for post-graduate admissions into engineering and technical courses in various state colleges of Andhra Pradesh. The entrance exam is conducted by Sri Venkateshwara University Tirupati on behalf of the council.